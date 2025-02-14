Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Fort Negley Descendants and the Importance of the Fort

Civil War History Enthusiast Gary Burke and Vanderbilt University Research Assistant Professor Angela Sutton are our guests.
Host Levi Ismail invites Ft. Negley descendant Gary Burke and Vanderbilt Research Assistant Professor Angela Sutton as they talk about the importance of the fort and the black soldiers and builders who made history in Nashville.
Our gift to the Nashville community