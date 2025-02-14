NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Host Levi Ismail invites Ft. Negley descendant Gary Burke and Vanderbilt Research Assistant Professor Angela Sutton as they talk about the importance of the fort and the black soldiers and builders who made history in Nashville.
Fort Negley Descendants and the Importance of the Fort
Civil War History Enthusiast Gary Burke and Vanderbilt University Research Assistant Professor Angela Sutton are our guests.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.