NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ken Paulson joins OpenLine to discuss the recent scandals with university deans surrounding antisemitism, as well as former President Trump's newfound skirmish with the 14th Amendment.
Free Speech on College Campuses & Trump vs. the Fourteenth Amendment
Ken Paulson, MTSU Free Speech Center Director and former editor-in-chief of USA Today, is our guest.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 10, 2024
