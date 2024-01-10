Watch Now
Free Speech on College Campuses & Trump vs. the Fourteenth Amendment

Ken Paulson, MTSU Free Speech Center Director and former editor-in-chief of USA Today, is our guest.
Ken Paulson, Director of MTSU's Free Speech Center, joins Ben on this edition of OpenLine to discuss the recent scandals on college campuses.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 10, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ken Paulson joins OpenLine to discuss the recent scandals with university deans surrounding antisemitism, as well as former President Trump's newfound skirmish with the 14th Amendment.

