Funding legal services for immigrants

How Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors help immigrants
Rhori Johnston is joined by Bethany Jackson and Tessa Lemos Del Pino from Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors about recent funding they are receiving from Metro City Council and how it will impact their organization on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 23, 2022
