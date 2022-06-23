WTVF-NASHVILLE — Rhori Johnston is joined by Bethany Jackson and Tessa Lemos Del Pino from Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors about recent funding they are receiving from Metro City Council and how it will impact their organization on this episode of OpenLine.
Funding legal services for immigrants
How Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors help immigrants
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 17:12:53-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.