General or Durable General Power of Attorney?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chris Johnson, Attorney and Partner at Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning goes over terminology and meanings of types of Power of Attorney powers for your financial and medical needs. Johnson also goes over trusts, wills, and veteran benefits. The office provides a comprehensive intake to help determine the best options to protect your future when you need it. Johnson also warns that the biggest threat to an older person's future are scams. He gives tips on how to lessen the chance of identity theft.

LINK to Johnson and McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning

