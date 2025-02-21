NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Financial Advisor Paul Winkler joins host Ben Hall as they discuss if or when annuities are the right savings vehicle for you, the positives and negatives of early retirement and investing with diversification of your financial portfolio.
Got Questions About Your Financial Future?
Financial Advisor Paul Winkler has Answers
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.