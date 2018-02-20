Gun Safes and Gun Safety

Last year, Tennessee ranked No. 1 nationwide among states with the highest number of accidental gun shooting incidents involving those under age 18, according to data compiled by the Children's Firearm Safety Alliance. There were 31 injuries and/or deaths in the state.
Senator Kerry Roberts (R), along with the Executive Director of the TN Firearm association, John Harris, join Carrie Sharp on OpenLine in a discussion about the new Gun Safe sales tax exemption, and if more gun safe purchases could quell some of these shooting tragedies. Especially those that take place in schools.