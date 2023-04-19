Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Gun Violence Across Nashville and Davidson County

Following the Covenant Shooting, what is the history of gun violence in Davidson County and who is most impacted?
Clemmie Greenlee, CEO of Nashville Peacemakers, and Travis Claybrooks, CEO of Raphah Institute, discuss the importance of gun violence across all demographics.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 13:35:38-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Travis Claybrooks, CEO of the Raphah Institute, and Clemmie Greenlee, CEO of Nashville Peacemakers, inform viewers about the truth of what types of people are impacted most by gun violence.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap