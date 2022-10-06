Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Has Nashville tourism bounced back?

Looking closely at Nashville tourism
Ben Hall sits down with CEO, Butch Spyridon, of the Nashville Convention &amp; Visitors Corporation to discuss tourism in Nashville and if it has bounced back since the beginning of the pandemic on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 3:48 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 16:48:04-04

