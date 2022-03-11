Watch
HB1944: defining ‘obscene’ literature and how it will impact Tennessee

If passed how will it effect schools and libraries
Chris Davis is joined by Andrew Maraniss, Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, and Lindsey Kimery as they discuss the recent HB1944 legislation that targets ‘obscene’ literature and discuss what is considered ‘obscene’ under this bill on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 12:44:28-05

