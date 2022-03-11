WTVF-NASHVILLE —Chris Davis is joined by Andrew Maraniss, Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, and Lindsey Kimery as they discuss the recent HB1944 legislation that targets ‘obscene’ literature and discuss what is considered ‘obscene’ under this bill on this episode of OpenLine.
HB1944: defining ‘obscene’ literature and how it will impact Tennessee
If passed how will it effect schools and libraries
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 12:44:28-05
