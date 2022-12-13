WTVF-NASHVILLE — Carrie Sharp and Heidi Campbell discuss how the state plans on using tax dollars to implement various legislative bills, ranging from police safety to education.
Heidi Campbell - State Legislative Agenda 2023
How does the Tennessee state legislature plan to use your tax dollars this congressional session?
Posted at 1:19 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 14:19:05-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Carrie Sharp and Heidi Campbell discuss how the state plans on using tax dollars to implement various legislative bills, ranging from police safety to education.
