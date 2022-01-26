Helping women break into the music industry

WTVF-NASHVILLE —How is New Roots helping women in the music industry? Ben Hall chats with Sheridan Gates and Mark Thress of New Roots on the gender gap in the music industry, challenges women face entering the music industry, and how their organization is helping women strive for success. Tune in every Monday through Thursday at 7pm CT for OpenLine on NewsChannel5+.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 13:34:03-05
