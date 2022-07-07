WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall is joined by Elliott Robinson from the Nashville Public Library and Commissioner Mark Ezell from the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development to discuss a new podcast the department launched highlighting the Civil Rights Trail in Tennessee and overshadowed Civil Rights stories here in Tennessee on this episode of OpenLine. If you want more information about The Civil Rights Room and about the podcast please visit The Nashville Public Library's website or visit The Civil Right's Trail website.
Highlighting overshadowed Civil Rights stories
A podcast dedicated to highlighting Civil Rights history
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 15:26:54-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.