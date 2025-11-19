Holiday Depression and Family Stressors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A majority of Americans experience holiday stress- about 90% of us. Leading causes of stress are financial concerns, lack of time and dealing with difficult family dynamics. Dr. Daniel Goldstein, clilnical Director and Co-Founder of Nashville Psych remarks that during this time of year, "We get a big influx of new clients calling and sessions we do have, it dominates the conversation-going to visit family, traveling, money-all of these things are a pretty huge deal for folks." Client Care Coordinator Hannah Lavey agrees, "You hear everything from people losing their jobs and how that affects their holiday...different political stances and how to manage that within families." She continues. "There's a lot of stuff going on in the world and people are feeling overwhelmed."

The clinicians give stress reduction tips and grounding techniques.

For help:

Please dial 9-8-8 for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline

TN 24/7 CrisisLine at 1-855-274-7471(1-855 CRISIS1)

or NashvillePsych.com