Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Holiday Scam Prevention

Scott Augenbaum, former FBI agent and cybersecurity specialist, is our guest.
Retired FBI Agent and Keynote Speaker Scott Augenbaum joins this edition of OpenLine to inform viewers on how to best avoid online scams this holiday season.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 21:05:19-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can you protect yourself this holiday season online? Scott Augenbaum joins the program to help viewers who may be at risk of unintentionally surrendering personal information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens