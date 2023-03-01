WTVF-NASHVILLE — Nate Carter and Diamond Bell from Stand Up Nashville offer potential solutions for the city's issues regarding affordable housing. To learn more, visit standupnashville.org.
Housing in Nashville - Stand Up Nashville
How can housing become more affordable in Nashville? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 13:15:05-05
