How are tariffs affecting Tennesseans?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — April 2nd, President Trump released his Tariff plan for our trade partners. Since then, the stock market has had record lows for 5 days in a row. Losses that rivaled during the pandemic. How does this affect Tennesseans' cost of living? What are the items that will be most affected? MTSU Professor Daniel J. Smith answers the question of what is a tariff and how it affects us here in Tennessee. He explains the difference between trade imbalance, trade deficit and what might be President Trump's next move.