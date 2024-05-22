Watch Now
How Can We Fight the Ongoing Opioid Crisis?

Representatives from MTSU's Center for Health and Human Services are our guests.
Guests from MTSU's Center for Health and Human Services discuss how they plan on using funding to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 22, 2024
MTSU'S Center for Health and Human Services was recently awarded a grant to continue their fight against opioid overdoses. Find out what they plan on doing with the funds on this edition of OpenLine.

Our gift to the Nashville community