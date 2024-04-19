Watch Now
How Can We Reduce Mortality Among Black Mothers?

Leah Alexander (PhD, MPH) and Rolanda Lister (MD) are our guests.
Experts who specialize in reproductive justice for black mothers join this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 19, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We speak with experts on black maternal health and medicine on this edition of OpenLine to celebrate progress and inform viewers on what still needs to be done.

