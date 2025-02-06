Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

How Can You Tell It's Fake News?

Christina Veiga from the News Literacy Project is our guest.
Christina Viega from The News Literacy Project joins host Ben Hall to discuss how to navigate information on websites and social media to determine if it is true or misleading.
Posted

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Christina Viega from The News Literacy Project joins host Ben Hall to discuss how to navigate information on websites and social media to determine if it is true or misleading. The two talk about scenarios and tools you can use to help you determine fact from fiction.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community