NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Christina Viega from The News Literacy Project joins host Ben Hall to discuss how to navigate information on websites and social media to determine if it is true or misleading. The two talk about scenarios and tools you can use to help you determine fact from fiction.
How Can You Tell It's Fake News?
