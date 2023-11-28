Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

How Does Tennessee Plan on Funding Public Schools?

Maryam Abolfazli and Candice Ashburn with Rise and Shine Tennessee our are guests.
Maryam Abolfazli and Candice Ashburn from Rise and Shine TN join OpenLine to warn viewers about the consequence school vouchers and de-funding public education could have.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 12:40:45-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two advocates from Rise and Shine Tennessee join OpenLine to warn viewers about the serious consequences that public schools could face if the state rejects federal education funding.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens