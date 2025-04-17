How Does the Tariff/Stock Market Rollercoaster Affect Your Financial Portfolio?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With severe hits to the stock market due to tariff scares, how does this volatile activity affect your 401K and other retirement plans? What do you do next? Host Ben Hall and Financial Advisor Paul Winkler discuss these and other financial questions in this episode of OpenLine. The two tackle diversification, questions to ask a potential financial advisor and what to look out for when offered anuities. Paul Winkler LINK