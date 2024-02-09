Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

How Has Country Music Evolved?

Robert K. Oermann, distinguished entertainment and music reporter, is our guest.
Has country music changed? What do you remember from your introduction to the genre up to now? Join us for an in-depth conversation on this edition of OpenLine
Posted at 7:33 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 08:33:45-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country Music, the cornerstone to Nashville's culture, has experienced rapid growth - and with that - change, over the past few years. But has that always been the case? Find out on OpenLine.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather