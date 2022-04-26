WTVF-NASHVILLE —Rhori Johnston is joined by Limor Weinstein of Bespoke Wellness Partners to discuss how to be a positive bystander, what that means, and how parents can develop positive relationships with their teen on this episode of OpenLine.
How to be a positive bystander
Some tips for parents on supporting their child
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 14:06:44-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.