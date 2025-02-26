NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Nick Desai from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt joins host Ben Hall as they discuss how to identify if your loved one has an eating disorder, types of eating disorders and how some of the prescribed and over the counter weight loss drugs have made it easier for those suffering from the disease to hide their condition.
How to Identify if Your Loved One has an Eating Disorder
Dr. Nick Desai from Vanderbilt Medical Center is here to help,
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.