NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — AI has been evolving for several years. How do we stay ahead of it in our colleges and universities? Tom Middendorf , Provost of Trevecca Nazarene University joins host Ben Hall to discuss how higher education is using AI in classrooms as a tool for students and offering AI as a course of study.
How will Artificial Intelligence Change Higher Education?
Tom Middendorf from Trevecca is our guest
