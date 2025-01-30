Watch Now
How will Artificial Intelligence Change Higher Education?

Tom Middendorf from Trevecca is our guest
How is artificial intelligence changing higher education?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — AI has been evolving for several years. How do we stay ahead of it in our colleges and universities? Tom Middendorf , Provost of Trevecca Nazarene University joins host Ben Hall to discuss how higher education is using AI in classrooms as a tool for students and offering AI as a course of study.

