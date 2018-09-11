How will the MLS Stadium affect the Fairgrounds?

3:08 PM, Sep 11, 2018

After Metro Council voted last week to make MLS 2 Nashville official, Save Our Fairgrounds filed another lawsuit to block the expansion stating: "Its intended to stop the destruction and rape of the fairgrounds." Save Our Fairgrounds President, Duane Dominy, and attorney Jim Roberts join OpenLine to discuss their reasons for bringing back the lawsuit, and discuss the fallout this MLS expansion could have on the Nashville Fairgrounds.

