WTVF-NASHVILLE — Carrie Sharp is joined by guests Dr. Laura-Ferguson Mimms from the Parthenon Chapter of the Links, Inc and Margie Quin from End Slavery TN to discuss human trafficking in minority communities. Later, Carrie invites Leah Moyer to discuss her transition into becoming active CEO of End Slavery TN on this episode of OpenLine.
Human trafficking in Tennessee
How does it impact minority communities?
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 13:10:18-04
