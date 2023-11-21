Watch Now
Grace Sutherland Smith and Anas Saba join Chris Davis on this edition of OpenLine.
Grace Sutherland Smith and Anas Saba with Imagine Nashville join OpenLine to discuss what residents want for the city's future.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steering Committee members of Imagine Nashville join OpenLine to discuss the results of their survey that asks what Nashvillians think should be improved about their city.

