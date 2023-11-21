NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steering Committee members of Imagine Nashville join OpenLine to discuss the results of their survey that asks what Nashvillians think should be improved about their city.
Imagine Nashville
Grace Sutherland Smith and Anas Saba join Chris Davis on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 13:04:28-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.