Immigration Issues

How can we protect those seeking asylum in our democracy?
Bethany Jackson from Tennessee Justice for our Neighbors explains why asylum seekers deserve protection in our democracy.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 09:20:15-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — TNJFON Legal Director Bethany Jackson explains why those seeking asylum for good reason need legal help to stay in America. For more information, visit tnjfon.org

