WTVF-NASHVILLE — TNJFON Legal Director Bethany Jackson explains why those seeking asylum for good reason need legal help to stay in America. For more information, visit tnjfon.org
Immigration Issues
How can we protect those seeking asylum in our democracy?
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 09:20:15-05
