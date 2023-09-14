Watch Now
Impact of Climate Change on Women

Brooke Ackerly (PhD) with Vanderbilt University is our guest.
Brooke Ackerly with Vanderbilt University joins this edition of OpenLine to discuss the global impact climate change has on women.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do climate change and climate-related disasters impact women differently than men? Brooke Ackerly with Vanderbilt joins us on this edition of OpenLine to discuss her findings.

