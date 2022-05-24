WTVF-NASHVILLE —How has inflation impacted your day-to-day life and grocery shopping? Carrie Sharp is joined by Professor Julio Rivas of Lipscomb University to discuss inflation and how it is impact stores on this episode of OpenLine.
Inflation: how it impacts the economy and you
How has inflation impacted your day-to-day life?
Posted at 4:24 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 17:24:10-04
