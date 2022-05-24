Watch
Inflation: how it impacts the economy and you

How has inflation impacted your day-to-day life?
Carrie Sharp is joined by Professor Julio Rivas of Lipscomb University to discuss inflation and how it is impact stores on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 4:24 PM, May 24, 2022
