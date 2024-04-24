NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The stock market has had bouts of bearish and bullish patterns so far this year, inflation has lingered, and the job market is somehow resilient. Why is this? To answer your economic questions is Julio Rivas with Lipscomb University.
Inflation, Jobs, & Stocks: Is the Economy at a Standstill?
Julio Rivas, professor of Finance and Economics at Lipscomb University, is our guest.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 12:27:23-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.