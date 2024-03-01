Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Inside the Remnant Fellowship Controversy - with Phil Williams

NC5 Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams is our guest.
NC5 Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams joins OpenLine to discuss the backstory behind his reporting on the Remnant Fellowship.
Posted at 7:19 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 08:19:44-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How did the leaders of the Remnant Fellowship treat followers and their own family members? What secrets were they hiding. Find out what we know on this edition of OpenLine.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Shamblin-Interview-Watch-Now.jpg

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

NewsChannel 5 Investigates