Is Lower Broadway Unsafe for Tourists?

Steven Hale with Nashville Banner is our guest.
Steven Hale with Nashville Banner joins the program to discuss the changes Metro Nashville plans to implement to ensure tourists enjoy the downtown area safely.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 16, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Author and journalist Steven Hale joins this edition of OpenLine to discuss the issues surrounding Riley Strain's death, and what measures are being taken to prevent further danger on Lower Broadway.

