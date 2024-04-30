Watch Now
Is Tennessee Becoming More Union-Friendly?

Andy Borchers, Professor of Management at Lipscomb University, is our guest.
Andy Borchers, Professor of Management at Lipscomb University, joins this edition of OpenLine to discuss what lies ahead after the Chattanooga VW plant voted to join UAW.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 30, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Professor of Management Andy Borchers joins the program to share his insights on managing unionized workers, why workers have the desire to join - and not join - a union, and who profits the most.

