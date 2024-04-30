NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Professor of Management Andy Borchers joins the program to share his insights on managing unionized workers, why workers have the desire to join - and not join - a union, and who profits the most.
Is Tennessee Becoming More Union-Friendly?
Andy Borchers, Professor of Management at Lipscomb University, is our guest.
