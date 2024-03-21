Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Is the IVF Controversy Really Over?

State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) and physician Glenn Weitzman are our guests.
Dr. Glenn Weitzman with Nashville Fertility Center and State Senator Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) join our program to discuss the recent IVF controversy in Alabama.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 13:47:12-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attempts to limit access to in vitro fertilization have made headlines recently. Watch to hear how this impacts women's rights and what the scientific process entails.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Shamblin-Interview-Watch-Now.jpg

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

NewsChannel 5 Investigates