NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can viewers stand in solidarity with local Jewish communities during one of the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust? Find out how you can help on this edition of OpenLine.
Jewish Federation of Nashville - Israel-Hamas Conflict
Rabbi Dan Horwitz and Michal Ashkenazi Becker with the Jewish Federation of Nashville are our guests.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 14:17:17-04
