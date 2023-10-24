Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Jewish Federation of Nashville - Israel-Hamas Conflict

Rabbi Dan Horwitz and Michal Ashkenazi Becker with the Jewish Federation of Nashville are our guests.
Michal Eshkenazi Becker and Rabbi Dan Horwitz join OpenLine to help viewers understand the meaning behind the Israel-Hamas conflict and how solidarity can be achieved.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 14:17:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can viewers stand in solidarity with local Jewish communities during one of the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust? Find out how you can help on this edition of OpenLine.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens