Jillian's Law: Will it Really Help Those With Mental Health Afflictions?

Zoe Jamail with Disability Rights Tennessee is our guest.
Zoe Jamail with Disability Rights Tennessee joins OpenLine to warn viewers that Jillian's Law could actually threaten the rights of those deemed mentally ill.
Posted at 7:19 AM, May 31, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jillian's Law, according to TN Disability Rights Policy Coordinator Zoe Jamail, could actually increase the amount of involuntary commitments in Tennessee. Find out how and why.

