WTVF-NASHVILLE —What changes will 2022 legislation bring? Ben Hall is joined by Khadija Babb, former Assistant District Attorney, as they discuss juvenile criminal justice reform and what can be done to improve the system on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Feb 07, 2022
