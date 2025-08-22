Keeping Our Elections Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How does Tennessee rank in fair elections? Two experts join host Kelsey Gibbs as they reveal what the state does to ensure your vote is counted. Adam Altendorf, Organizing Director of OrganizeTN and Debby Gould, President of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee join host Kelsey Gibbs as they talk about the Special Election for District 7. U.S. Representative Mark Green resigned to take a job in the private sector leaving the office vacant. Gould shows deadlines for early voting and primary and general election dates. Altendorf shows how certain groups of voters are disenchanted with the election process while others find it difficult to cast a vote due to barriers dealing with ineligibility and difficulty restoring voting rights.