WTVF-NASHVILLE — Rhori Johnston is joined by Dr. Rosemary Hunter and Dr. Katie Spencer from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to discuss keeping children healthy both physically and mentally during the summer and before the school year begins on this episode of OpenLine.
Keeping your kids mentally and physically healthy
How do we keep children healthy during the summer?
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 14:10:02-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.