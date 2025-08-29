Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

Kevin Kennedy Answers your Legal Questions

Viewers call in to ask their questions live.
Kevin Kennedy answers your legal questions
OpenLine - 082825 Ask The Attorney P1
OpenLine - 082825 Ask The Attorney P2
OpenLine - 082825 Ask The Attorney P3
OpenLine - 082825 Ask The Attorney P4
OpenLine - 082825 Ask The Attorney P5
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When should you call a lawyer for help if you've been in an accident or suffered an injury? Kevin Kennedy from the Kennedy Law Firm has those answers and more. This episode's topics include renter's rights, will and trust information, arrest rights, quasi contracts, copyright and intellectual property rights.
This episode is paid programming by:
The Kennedy Law Firm

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking