Labor Unions - SEIU

Ben Hall talks with Jason Freeman of the SEIU to talk about union activity in Tennessee.
Host Ben Hall and Jason Freeman with SEIU talk about the benefits of labor unions and why they're critical to Tennessee's workforce development.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 14:09:11-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall and Jason Freeman, SEIU 205 member, talk about the history of labor unions, how past and future laws may affect them, and how workers in Tennessee can benefit from them.

