Lauren Ruth Martin - Setting Boundaries

Lauren Ruth Martin LPC-MHSP talks about setting boundaries in your personal and professional life to improve your mental health.
Ben Hall and licensed therapist Lauren Martin talk about what it means to set boundaries for others and yourself to protect your mental health.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 14:23:05-05

WTVF - NASHVILLE — Lauren Ruth Martin LCP-MHSP and Ben Hall talk about what it means to set boundaries to maintain mental fortitude and improve your mood.

