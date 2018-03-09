Lawsuit against Opioid Manufacturers

7:32 PM, Mar 8, 2018

The Opioid Crisis, is destroying lives all across Middle Tennessee. Metro Government has filed a lawsuit seeking justice and restitution for Nashville’s ongoing battle against the opioid crisis that has killed over 200 residents in 2017 alone. Carrie Sharp NC5 is joined on OpenLine by the top Litigator for this lawsuit, Mark Chalos, and attorney Richard Mason to discuss the need for this case.

The Opioid Crisis, is destroying lives all across Middle Tennessee. Metro Government has filed a lawsuit seeking justice and restitution for Nashville’s ongoing battle against the opioid crisis that has killed over 200 residents in 2017 alone. Carrie Sharp NC5 is joined on OpenLine by the top Litigator for this lawsuit, Mark Chalos, and attorney Richard Mason to discuss the need for this case.

The Opioid Crisis, is destroying lives all across Middle Tennessee. Metro Government has filed a lawsuit seeking justice and restitution for Nashville’s ongoing battle against the opioid crisis that has killed over 200 residents in 2017 alone. Carrie Sharp NC5 is joined on OpenLine by the top Litigator for this lawsuit, Mark Chalos, and attorney Richard Mason to discuss the need for this case.

The Opioid Crisis, is destroying lives all across Middle Tennessee. Metro Government has filed a lawsuit seeking justice and restitution for Nashville’s ongoing battle against the opioid crisis that has killed over 200 residents in 2017 alone. Carrie Sharp NC5 is joined on OpenLine by the top Litigator for this lawsuit, Mark Chalos, and attorney Richard Mason to discuss the need for this case.

The Opioid Crisis, is destroying lives all across Middle Tennessee. Metro Government has filed a lawsuit seeking justice and restitution for Nashville’s ongoing battle against the opioid crisis that has killed over 200 residents in 2017 alone. Carrie Sharp NC5 is joined on OpenLine by the top Litigator for this lawsuit, Mark Chalos, and attorney Richard Mason to discuss the need for this case.

The Opioid Crisis, is destroying lives all across Middle Tennessee.

Metro Government has filed a lawsuit seeking justice and restitution for Nashville’s ongoing battle against the opioid crisis that has killed over 200 residents in 2017 alone.

Carrie Sharp is joined on OpenLine by the top Litigator for this lawsuit, Mark Chalos, and attorney Richard Manson to discuss the need for this case.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video