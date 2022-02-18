Watch
Legalizing cannabis and marijuana in Tennessee

What do we need to do on the legislative level?
Carrie Sharp is joined by Kevin Caldwell, Southeast Legislative Manager of Marijuana Policy Project, to discuss legalizing cannabis and marijuana in Tennessee on this episode of OpenLine.
