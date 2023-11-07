Watch Now
Lewiston, Maine Shooting - Aftermath

Physicians Vidya Bansal and Katrina Green join the show to discuss the direct and indirect impact of gun violence.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 07, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, gun violence has impacted not only the victims, but family, friends, and community as a whole. Here to explain how this affects our health are Drs. Katrina Green and Vidya Bansal.

