LGBTQ+ Rights

What's at stake for same sex couples in Tennessee?
Rhori Johnston and Jace Wilder update viewers on the recently passed Respect for Marriage Act and TN's plans for same sex marriage.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 10:30:37-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jace Wilder of the TN Equality Project summarizes the Respect for Marriage Act and what it means for same sex couples in Tennessee.

