WTVF-NASHVILLE — Kate Watkins, a theologist for the LIFE Program at Lipscomb, explains why the program is so successful for correctional residents and how it positively impacts their future. To find out more, visit lipscomb.edu.
LIFE Program - Lipscomb University
What is the LIFE Program and how can it benefit residents of correctional facilities?
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:55:10-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Kate Watkins, a theologist for the LIFE Program at Lipscomb, explains why the program is so successful for correctional residents and how it positively impacts their future. To find out more, visit lipscomb.edu.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.