LIFE Program - Lipscomb University

What is the LIFE Program and how can it benefit residents of correctional facilities?
Theologist Kate Watkins describes the success of Lipscomb University's LIFE Program, which gives residents of prisons and rehab facilities the opportunity to receive an undergraduate or master's degree.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:55:10-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Kate Watkins, a theologist for the LIFE Program at Lipscomb, explains why the program is so successful for correctional residents and how it positively impacts their future. To find out more, visit lipscomb.edu.

