Watch
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Looking at the history of gun violence in the U.S.

Understanding the history of mass shootings
Chris Davis is joined by Dr. Laurie Woods, a criminology professor at Vanderbilt University, to discuss the history of gun violence and mass shootings in the United States along with analyzing gun culture on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 14:23:19-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Chris Davis is joined by Dr. Laurie Woods, a criminology professor at Vanderbilt University, to discuss the history of gun violence and mass shootings in the United States along with analyzing gun culture on this episode of OpenLine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap